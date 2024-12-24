Jaguars WR Thomas Continues to Impress
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had very few things go their way this season, as the season has been jampacked with close losses. The Jaguars are likely weeks away from a significant change in direction for the franchise.
However, it seems Brian Thomas Jr. is solidifying himself as a keeper after his play on the field. Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thomas registered a career-high 132 receiving yards
Defensive tackle Maason Smith noted how good it feels to see rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas doing so well on the professional level after the two crossed paths in college. Smith said what Thomas is doing, is not a surprise to him.
“Yeah, man, it's amazing," Smith said. "Me and B.T. came to school, came to LSU the same exact year, same exact recruiting class. So, it's amazing to see him just grow, not even just on the field. B.T.’s been a baller, man, even before. I know last year was kind of his year to pop out, and everybody started knowing about him, but B.T.’s been a baller ever since we got the college. Even i high school, me and B.T. played in the same district high school football. So, I mean, I've been watching B.T. for a minute and likewise.
"But it's amazing to see him balling and continue to grow, man. The cool thing about it is, I mean, you all don't know B.T. like that, but B.T.’s always been a real quiet person forever, ever since I ever met him, and I've been knowing him now for going on four, five years, and just to see how much he’s growing off the field is to me is what is really cool. Just to see him open up and really show his personality. He shows personality with me and a couple of other guys just because we've been together, but just put more of his personality out there and just be him.
"Be himself. That's what I like to see. Because that's him. That's really him, but to the outside world B.T. is quiet and everything like that. But that's really him, and he’s always been like that. It’s in him; it’s born in him.”
