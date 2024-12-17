Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams Turn Back the Clock Against the Jaguars
It finally returned on Sunday in Jacksonville. Jets veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams turned back the clock to their Green Bay days against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Unfortunately, it proved to be the difference. The Jets defeated the Jaguars on Sunday in a battle that came down to the last seconds.
Rodgers and Adams could not get in sync in the first half of the contest. But in the second half it was a whole different story.
Rodgers connected with Adams for 198 yards on nine catches for two touchdowns, all in the second half.
“He's a great receiver," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after Sunday's game. "I mean, Aaron
[Rodgers] is a great quarterback. He's a Hall of Fame quarterback. So they made plays that we didn't make, and that part's unfortunate. I thought we did some good things. But, again, it comes down to just a couple of plays that your season or your game or whatever could be a little bit different. But give credit, I mean, those are two good players.”
The duo last played together in Green Bay before Adams was traded to New York before the trade deadline from Las Vegas this season. And Sunday was the first time the two were on the same page and looked like themselves as members of the Jets.
“Historic, magical, to get his 100th TD today was just, I feel honored to have seen it and to have been here for it. It was an amazing moment for those two guys," said New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich after Sunday's win. "Obviously, a lot of ball between them and a lot of touchdowns. So, for them to get that was special.”
As a whole, the Jaguars defense could not overcome the Jets second half performance, leading to yet another loss.
“Just some good adjustments. Todd [Jets pass game coordinator Downing] did an excellent job of really trying to figure out their coverage and took advantage of it in the second half. It was really a tale of two halves on both sides of the ball as far as making adjustments. We had a much better second half.”
The Jaguars are now headed to Las Vegas in an interesting game that can determine the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.