Key Defensive Stat Shows Where Jaguars Defense Needs to Improve Most
There are a lot of areas the Jacksonville Jaguars defense needs to improve in 2025 -- that is putting it lightly.
From pass-rush to coverage in the secondary to simply playing their assignments and responsibilities, there was no shortage of issues with the Jaguars' defense a year ago.
But for new Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, there may be one simple but critical area he needs to fix before anything else: tackling.
NFL.com and Next Gen Stats revealed tackling grades for all 32 franchises this week, and the Jaguars came in ranked at No. 23.
"The Jaguars’ 86.9% tackle efficiency was almost perfectly average. Unfortunately, they took a hit by forcing only five fumbles on the season, fewest in the NFL. Foye Oluokun posted some of the more notable tackling campaigns in the NGS era from 2021 through '23, but this season, he took a backseat to fellow linebacker Devin Lloyd, who led the Jaguars in tackles (113) and efficiency (91.1%)," NFL.com said. "Meanwhile, a pair of mid-round rookies, LB Ventrell Miller and nickel Jarrian Jones, struggled as much as anyone at their positions. New DC Anthony Campanile led an effective, physical linebacking unit in Green Bay in 2024 and will attempt to spearhead a turnaround in Duval County. "
The Jaguars frequently allowed opponents to win after the catch on passing downs and after contact on rushing downs. The NFL play of the year -- Saquon Barkey's backward hurdle -- featured a handful of missed tackles all by itself.
Campanile will be tasked with orchestrating a big turnaround this season. Ultimately, it will have to start with the very basics.
" Your passion to not stay blocked is really what makes plays on defense. Coaching, scheme, all that stuff—that's great, really important. But at the end of the day, the players win the game, and the violence at the point of attack, the effort, the strain, and the finish that it takes to not stay blocked and run to the football—that's what really creates a great defense," Campanile said on Thursday.
" We want guys that are going to play with their shoulders square, be able to read everybody's number and name tag every play, and attack contact, and never turn it down. Those are tenants of a great defense. Those are tenants of all the great defenses in the history of football and the great defenses I've ever been around. I watched that on the tape, when I watched the guys here, I see a lot of that. I see great effort, great strain."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.