NFL Legend Believes Historic Franchise Should Trade For Jaguars Star
The New York Giants made big waves this week when the released former first-round pick Daniel Jones. Now, any and every name is being thrown out as a potential replacement.
That list, somehow, includes Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
During a segment on WFAN Sports Radio, former Giants running back and NFL legend Tiki Barber suggested the Giants should turn to a move for Lawrence to finally stablize the Giants' quarterback position.
"The whole way this works is if the Jacksonville Jaguars decide we're moving on from Doug Pederson, we're going to change everything. We're going to strip everything down. And you know that as the worst team in the league, because currently they hold the number one overall draft pick, they might want to reset a quarterback," Barber said.
"And even if they don't, I think whoever is running. I think it's going to be Joe Schoen and Daboll. The guys that are running the New York Giants need to consider that as an option, figure out the package it is going to take and trade for Trevor Lawrence. He's got all of the talent that you want. The challenge for him has he hasn't had consistency in his coaching staff and his coordinator the last couple of years. Press Taylor and him never feel like they've been on the same page."
It is, of course, a far-fetched dream for Barber and the Giants. Lawrence just signed the largest deal in franchise history this past offseason, and it has never been a secret how high owner Shad Khan holds Lawrence in regard.
Still, Lawrence is the type of quarterback who other franchises are going to wish they could have as they look for their own answers. And now, that includes Barber and the Giants.
"And if the issue is you're worried about the turnovers, what was Dab's best accomplishment with Daniel Jones. He led the league in turnover percentage," Barber said. "And so I think this is an interesting scenario and an option, because if you are the Giants talking about the organization, John Mara, the Tisches, making a decision on a head coach. How many years are you going to give them to draft a quarterback and then hope that he develops?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE