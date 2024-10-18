Porous Jaguars Defense Looking to Change the Narrative
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense allows the most passing yards per game of any team in the league. They allow the second-most points and yards per game of any defense in the league. While their offense has struggled, the defense has also struggled mightily this season.
The Jaguars defense has had it’s struggles with injuries to critical players and disappointing play from its healthy players. Despite the team’s struggles on both sides of the ball, Defensive Coordinator Ryan Neilsen said they will not make any changes to their fundamentals.
Nielsen believes the unit only needs to mix up its playcalling more to be successful.
“No, the fundamentals and technique will all still be the same,” Nielsen said. “We'll mix some stuff up, mix different calls, pressure when we've been playing coverage, do some things like that, but ultimately, we're going to stay the course. That's the biggest thing, we have to because I think when you start changing, then the players start going, “Well, it didn't work in the first place,' and they start second guessing.
“So, we're going to stay the course, we're going to play together, we're going to play hard. When we turn on the tape, the most important thing that happens, regardless of the outcome of the game, is when we see 11 guys do their job and play as hard as they can possibly play from the snap to the whistle.”
Nielsen’s stance on not making any changes is an admirable one but one that must work out. The Jaguars have struggled in nearly every aspect this season.
Most of the unit’s struggles are because of circumstances, and not anything the coaching staff could have done differently. Still, Nielsen refusing to make any fundamental changes could be a costly decision for him and the team.
The Jaguars are not just struggling this season, they are one of the worst teams in the National Football League in multiple metrics. It has undoubtedly been a difficult season and Nielsen could not have foreseen the circumstances he and the Jaguars’ defense is in.
However, now that the season is underway and it is clear changes need to be made, it woud be wise for Nielsen to reconsider his stance.
After starting 1-5, Jacksonville's season may be a lost one. However, the quickest way to turn around a disappointing season is by playing good defense. It may be easier said than done for the Jaguars at this point, but Nielsen should at least consider making more significant changes to spark a turnaround.
If the Jaguars hope to change the narrative surrounding its defense that has shown the ability to play well at times but not for an entire game, Nielsen will have to change much more than just the plays that are called.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE