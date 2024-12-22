Raiders Contest Offers Massive Opportunity For Jaguars Rookie Defender
When it comes to the end of a losing season, player development trumps all over priorities. There are no playoffs in reach or must-win games on the horizon, but live reps to inexperienced players can help provide teams with blueprints for how to operate in the future.
That is where the Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves at the end of the 2024 season. With pressure mounting on head coach Doug Pederson and his staff after a 3-11 start to the season, the best card Pederson has left to play is to show that his staff can at least develop players for the team's eventual turnaround.
Among the players who is set to get a big chance over the final three weeks? Rookie cornerback De'Antre Prince, who has logged just 39 snaps on defense this season. Now, the fifth-round pick from Ole Miss seems primed for a larger role.
“I think it’s going to be great for him. Regardless of the number of snaps, hopefully, in the next couple of games, he gets quite a few, and it gives us an insight into the type of player and to who Tre is," Pederson said on Friday.
"He works obviously hard at practice, and it’s an opportunity to go play. Yeah, it gives the player a lot of confidence if he can go out and play, play well and do some good things. For us too, it gives us, again, that insight to how can this player help us, in Tre’s case, in the future, and where can we use him on defense. These next few weeks, a lot of our young players, it’s just that—a great opportunity for them.”
Prince has only played on defense in four games this season, making him the least-experienced member of the Jaguars' active game day secondary. In the last five weeks, Prince has not logged a defensive or special teams snap.
Now, all of that is about to change. For the next three weeks, Prince has a chance to prove that he belongs in the Jaguars' long-term plans.
“Sticky coverage with a guy who’s got great speed. He plays good technique and fundamentals, it’s just getting him some reps and getting him out there and just playing," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week.
"Getting him in the flow of the game, playing football. Really what we want to see is just him doing his job. ‘Tre, just get out there, just do your job to the best of your ability and let it all happen."
