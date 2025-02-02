Recent Prediction Sends Defensive Help to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense was the downfall to their game last season, ranked 31st in the league in average yards allowed per game. While there seemed to be some dysfunctional pieces to the Jaguars squad in 2024, free agency may be their best friend when building for 2025.
Jacksonville does have some strong pieces to their defense already, but as we have clearly seen before, defense wins games. The Jaguars did not win a lot of games last season. With the hopeful full season return of Trevor Lawrence and a stronger offensive core, the Jaguars would benefit from defensive selections.
In a recent report made by CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani, he predicts the Jaguars will go out and acquire another piece to their defense that could put them over the hump. That player: cornerback Asante Samuel Jr of the Los Angeles Chargers. Below is what Dajani had to say about his prediction.
"It wasn't long ago when Asante Samuel Jr. picked off Trevor Lawrence three times in the first half of that memorable playoff game. Imagine him joining the Jags this offseason. Jacksonville certainly needs to upgrade the secondary, and Samuel could be an option. He recorded at least 11 passes defensed in his first three NFL seasons, and two interceptions in each of those first three years as well. A shoulder injury held him to just four games played in 2024, but he's set to cash in," Dajani wrote.
As he put in his claim, Samuel Jr had a troubling shoulder injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season after only playing in four games. However, looking at the statistics he has put up for the Chargers, and given he is still in his "prime", the Jaguars could easily entertain this.
Even if the Jaguars brought in Samuel Jr in a secondary role behind Tyson Campbell, or alternate the role between the two, only aids Jacksonville in them trying to improve defensive depth and defense on the field a majority of the time.
Considering his injury, it would be beneficial to start Samuel Jr in a backup role, should he join the Jaguars. That being said, there is more upside than danger in an addition like Samuel Jr.
