REPORT: Are the Jaguars in for a Surprise in Las Vegas?
The Jacksonville Jaguars were only minutes away from beating Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday. However, poor execution from the Jaguars defense allowed Rodgers and company to pull away late.
However, even in defeat, Jacksonville showed progress on both sides of the ball.
The Jaguars faced Rodgers, Davante Adams, and a much healthier Jets team. Considering how shorthanded the Jaguars were compared to the Jets; the Jaguars' loss is a little easier to understand.
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones had one of the best games of his career, throwing for 294 yards, two touchdown and two interceptions. The Jaguars' offense scored enough points to win the game, their defense failed to prevent the Jets from scoring a late touchdown.
Jacksonville let another game slip through their fingers after a respectable performance. They have a chance to secure their second win in the last three weeks when they hit the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The Raiders have lost 10 games in a row and are significant threat to the Jaguars' chances of securing the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. This fact will inevitably play a significant role in how the matchup between the Jaguars and Raiders goes, as one team arguably needs the first pick more than the other.
Bill Bender of The Sporting News recently released his predictions for each of Week 16's matchup. Bender believes the Jaguars will find a way to beat the Raiders, confirming which of the two are arguably the worst team in the league.
Bender predicts the Jaguars to win 18-15.
“This is a draft-positioning game,” Bender said. “Mac Jones has thrown seven interceptions in his past five starts, and the Raiders continue to shuffle quarterbacks in and out each week. It's two bad teams, and Las Vegas is working on a short week. Jacksonville is 2-0 ATS as an underdog of three points or less. Why not?"
Even with the narrow loss to the Jets, the Jaguars can end the season on a high note with wins against the Raiders and two divisional opponents. While the wins could potentially hurt the Jaguars' draft positioning in a significant way, it would still be a positive end to a forgettable season.
