REPORT: Can Jaguars Bounce Back on the Road vs. Raiders?
The Jacksonville Jaguars narrowly missed out on the chance to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they blew a late lead to the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jaguars will get a chance to beat another one of the worst teams in the National Football League on Sunday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.
The Jaguars have shown tremendous growth as a team over the last few weeks, even though it has not translated to many wins. They look to change that in what should be a winnable game against a Raiders team that is a shell of itself.
This bodes well for the Jaguars' chances on Sunday, as the Raiders have not shown much potential outside of a few drives every game. Most would agree this game is there for the Jaguars to take, especially with the Raiders desperately needing a quarterback in the upcoming draft.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News wisely noted that while the Jaguars have flaws, they are facing a team that has proven unable to take advantage of them. The Raiders have shown the ability to keep games close and competitive but eventually lose, as the injuries seem catastrophic.
“The Jaguars' defense has given up plenty to wide receivers and also can be smashed on the ground, but the Raiders aren't built to exploit that with their ineffectiveness and injury uncertainty,” Iyer said. "Mac Jones has sparked the Jaguars' offense late with rookie Brian Thomas Jr. becoming a better go-to guy with every week. This week, the running game also will provide more support.”
The Raiders and Jaguars are the worst teams in the National Football League. On the surface, that could mean the game will be uneventful, but sometimes, two bad teams can make for a good football game.
The Jaguars and Raiders enter Sunday's matchup, both wanting to win. However, one team is set up to walk away victorious.
Any team can win on any Sunday. It is imperative the Jaguars enter the game focused and determined in order to be let another win slip through their fingers like it did against the New York Jets.
