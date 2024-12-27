REPORT: Can the Jaguars Sweep the Titans?
After beating the Tennessee Titans a few weeks ago to secure their third win, the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost two games in a row. Both games were winnable but slipped through the Jaguars' fingers late in the game.
The Jaguars will again face the Titans this Sunday at home. They hope to beat the Titans for the second time this season and their fourth win.
However, the Jaguars will need some luck to beat the same team twice in a month. While the Jaguars have not played well for most of the season, they did play well against the Titans the last time they played each other.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network believes the Jaguars will put it all together, beat the Titans again, and wipe the sour taste of their last two losses from their mouths.
“We saw the other week how evenly matched these two teams are,” Rolfe said. “The Jacksonville Jaguars have a slightly better offense, while the Tennessee Titans have a slightly better defense. Overall, it’s very even. Both teams are starting backup quarterbacks for this one, making it messier than ever.”
"The sportsbooks have essentially made this a pick ’em, and I couldn’t agree more. The last game between these two was an offensive disaster, and it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw more of the same. I lean towards taking the under, but this is another game where I don’t want my Christmas weekend ruined betting on bad teams.
Rolfe predicts the Jaguars will beat the Titans by a score of 17-16.
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones knows how critical the season's final games are, even for teams not in the playoff hunt.
"Yeah, for sure. I mean, you got to put good stuff on tape and, at the end of the day, it's tough, but you got to find ways to win at the end of the game and really just play well for yourself, for your family and for the team and finish strong," Jones said. "And you really have to ask that question, how many more wins do you want to get? Is it two, is it one, or is it zero? So, we want two, and we're going to do everything we can to get two."
