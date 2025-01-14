REPORT: Did a New Jaguars' Coaching Option Become Available?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the search for a new head coach after firing Doug Pederson shortly after the season ended. While the Jaguars' coaching search has already started, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy just joined the pool of candidates available for a head coaching position this offseason.
Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY recently released his list of teams that would be a good fit for the established coach, who is now a free agent. Camenker believes Jacksonville is a legitimate option for the well-respected McCarthy, who is now looking for a new work home.
"Mike McCarthy spent five years with the Dallas Cowboys," Camenker said. "Now, the long-time NFL head coach will be looking for a new challenge. McCarthy and the Cowboys could not agree to terms on a new contract for the head coach before the expiration of his deal on Jan. 14, 2025. As a result, the two are separating, and McCarthy will be free to seek out a new job.
"McCarthy is expected to draw interest from the remaining five NFL teams with coaching vacancies. The 61-year-old posted a 49-35 record over his five seasons with the Cowboys and led Dallas to the playoffs in three of those campaigns, all of which saw the team post a 12-5 record.
However, Camenker notes that Jaguars owner Shad Khan has habitually hired coaches with plenty of coaching experience. Still, once things get underway, those coaches rarely sustain any long-term success with the team and are usually fired before making it to their third season in Jacksonville.
"Since taking over the Jaguars in 2012, owner Shad Khan has tended to alternate hiring coaches with previous NFL head coaching experience (like Doug Marrone and Pederson) and inexperienced, swing-for-the-fences moves (like Gus Bradley and Urban Meyer)," Camenker said. "That may put Jacksonville on track to take a chance on an up-and-coming coordinator candidate this cycle, like Joe Brady, rather than a retread like McCarthy. Still, McCarthy could draw interest from the Jaguars as a proven winner. Jacksonville is looking for a candidate who can get the most out of 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, and McCarthy's track record could make Khan a believer."
