REPORT: Is Jaguars' Coaching Vacancy the Best Available?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a second-consecutive disappointing season and the firing of former head coach Doug Pederson. The veteran head coach led the Jaguars to a playoff win in his first season at the helm but followed that up by missing the playoffs appearance with two full seasons of lousy football.
Still, the Jaguars must find a new head coach to replace Pederson. Although the Jaguars have lost plenty of games recently, they still have multiple pieces they can build a team around. Primarily, veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and multiple players on the defensive side of the ball.
Mike Pendleton of USA TODAY recently ranked each available head coaching vacancy around the league following the New England Patriots' hiring of Mike Vrabel. Pendelton believes the Jaguars vacancy is the second-best out of the five remaining coaching vacancies.
"The Jaguars are not far off from a talent level in their hopes to turn the franchise around," Pendleton said. "Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne Jr., and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who thrived in his rookie season, the weapons are there in Jacksonville. The defense will be the biggest area of concern as they look to get back on a winning track. But with a top-5 selection and plenty of draft picks to move around, the Jaguars are set up nicely.
"Besides the defense, Jacksonville will have to keep Lawrence on his feet, addressing his offensive line protection, but most importantly, he'll have to stay healthy," Pendelton said. "Turning around this franchise may not be as long-term as any of the others on this list."
The Jaguars have plenty of talent on the team and will add more via the NFL Draft and free agency, which starts soon. The Jaguars must improve this offseason to make the new head coach's job much easier than it currently is.
Jacksonville must conduct a thorough head coaching search, as it is arguably the most critical head coaching search the Jaguars have had in many seasons. It is a decision Jaguars owner Shad Khan cannot afford to get wrong again if they hope to turn things around.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.