REPORT: Did the Jaguars Select the Best Rookie in the Class?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a dismal season by nearly every metric possible. Jacksonville experienced their fair share of challenges this season, but rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was a significant bright spot for a Jaguars team that struggled mightily this season.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top rookies from the most recent draft class.
He believes Johnson is one of the primary players the Jaguars can build around.
"Already one of the best deep threats in the NFL," McGuinness said." Thomas averaged 14.7 yards per reception as a rookie. He averaged 2.45 yards per route run and earned an 83.4 PFF receiving grade, racking up 1,282 receiving yards in 2024.
Jaguars veteran quarterback Mac Jones was responsible for many of the yards Thomas registered this season. He believes Thomas should win the Offensive Rookie of the Year awrd.
"I think he definitely is deserving of it," Jones said. "He's a great player. He's meant a lot to this team this year specifically, and to do it as a rookie is pretty much insane. So hopefully we can just finish strong this last week and he can also carry that momentum into the next year and for his whole career. So, I'm excited for him.”
Jones elaborated on the offense's group of players. He truly thinks the Jaguars are not that far off and have many pieces they can build around this offseason.
“Yeah, it’s a good group," Jones said. "On offense, we had six-to-seven guys that were out with injuries so young guys stepped up for the last half of the season. So, that’s been impressive. It’s always tough in the NFL when you’re not getting a lot of reps, and the quarterback is different and receivers and tackles. So, it was good to see all of those guys make plays throughout the year and definitely have a bright future here. I’m looking forward to watching these guys and I feel like they have a good foundation.”
Thomas hitting the 1,000-yard mark this season is proof of the type of player he is and that he has the potential to be legitimately one of the best.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.