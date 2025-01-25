REPORT: Football Insider Reveals High Praise for Jaguars Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars found their guy. It wasn't the smoothest way to do so, but, nonetheless, the Jaguars have hired Liam Coen to be their next head coach for the franchise.
While confusion surrounded Coen's decision-making process, Kentucky Wildcats reporter Justin Rowland has had high praise for Jacksonville's new man.
"He's a young guy that rolls up his sleeves," Rowland said. "He has as much energy at practice as a lot of the players out there, and if you're down or if you don't have that energy, he's going to make sure you get there."
Perhaps that is all the Jaguars need going forward. Having had Doug Pederson, an older and more experienced man at the helm did not work in Jacksonvilles favor. A mixture of both a head coach, one with energy like Coen, and a new general manager, which is next to check off the list, could bring brighter days to Jacksonville.
"He's a guy that people respect. People want to be around good, talented people want to be around him," Rowland said. "He is very prepared, communicates very well, and is very smart on the football side."
Perhaps effective communication for Coen works best with the players, as he sent out a wild goose chase for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they were trying to find him. All along Coen was in Jacksonville trying to get a deal done, after the firing of Trent Baalke.
Coen possesses a new found game for the Jaguars going forward. Being the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers will only benefit the young pieces the Jaguars have. As fans eagerly wait to see how the Jaguars will turn around their past season under new leadership, there are still some areas that will need to be addressed.
It is intriguing to think on how quarterback Trevor Lawrence will respond to another head coach, given the lack of success he had last season. While Lawrence had high praise for coach Pederson, this could be exactly what Lawrence needs to finally tap into the player that everyone was hoping he would be.
While Tampa Bay fans have expressed their feelings towards Coen, it is safe to say that Coen will pay more attention to the positive aspirations sent his way.
