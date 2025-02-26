REPORT: The Jaguars' Hierarchy After Addition of GM Gladstone
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan refused to accept the direction his organization was headed after two consecutive disappointing seasons.
Shortly after the end of the regular season, Khan fired former head coach Doug Pederson and then followed that decision by firing former general manager Trent Baalke after Baalke's presence reportedly nearly cost the Jaguars a shot at new head coach Liam Coen.
After weeks of searching for Baalke's replacement, the Jaguars hired James Gladstone as their new general manager. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted that the recent hirings should improve the Jaguars over time. Still, the moves will undoubtedly change the dynamic within the Jaguars' organization, even if only by a little.
"As for how this will all look logistically, I’m told [Tony] Boselli, Gladstone, and Coen will all report directly to Khan. Gladstone will oversee the draft, free agency, and all facets of building the roster. Coen will be in charge of everything, and everyone, on the grass (players, coaches, etc.)," Breer said. "Boselli, meanwhile, will oversee areas such as strength and conditioning, medical, travel, facilities, and PR, which, the Jags hope, will allow for Gladstone to focus on building the roster and Coen to focus on coaching the team—which is what they were hired to do."
While Khan hopes the Jaguars' new-look front office will perform together, only time will tell if they do, as the Jaguars' roster will likely take multiple offseasons to fix. However, Khan must be commended for thinking outside the box to seemingly assemble a general manager and head coaching duo built for today's ever-changing NFL. Breer noted that the Jaguars may have done things unorthodoxly, but at least they have made a significant effort to improve early in the offseason.
"Will it work? I don’t know. This is very different. But I will say it’s intentionally that way. The Jags see a changing environment in the sport, and not just at the NFL level, and wanted a forward-thinking, adaptable group to lead them through it," Breer said. "They’re betting that Boselli, Coen, and Gladstone will give them that and doing it without the safety net of having previous experience underneath them."
