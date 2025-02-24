Jaguars Could Kill Two Birds with One Stone This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason has included several bold moves by the team's front office. However, they may not be done making such moves, as they will soon begin working to rebuild their roster. Jacksonville's new-look front office must find a way to improve many of the positions on the roster if they hope to field a more competitive team next season.
Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY released his list of free agency predictions for every team in the league. After trading away arguably their best offensive lineman, Cam Robinson, to the Minnesota Vikings this past season, Jacksonville now faces the possibility of losing another of their better offensive linemen, as guard Brandon Scherff is set to enter free agency. Should Jacksonville not resign Scherff, their offensive line would need even more attention this offseason, as the Jaguars must improve their offensive line to help quarterback Trevor Lawrence be more productive.
Lawrence is coming off one of the worst seasons of his professional career, much of which he missed due to injury. However, better play from the Jaguars' offensive line may have prevented Lawrence's multiple injuries. Jacksonville has to protect their $300 million quarterback better, and Camenker has an idea of how they can do so.
"Brandon Scherff is a free agent this offseason. The Jaguars could bring back the stalwart right guard for another season, but they could also look to get younger at the position, with Scherff set to turn 34 in December. Fries turns just 27 in April and has blossomed into one of the best guards in the NFL," Camenker said. "Signing him comes with the added benefit of weakening the [Indianapolis] Colts, so the Jaguars' new general manager could get off to a good start with a move like this."
Jacksonville is entering an offseason of mass changes but should strongly consider bringing Scherff back. While it may or may not be unlikely that the Jaguars' front office chooses to resign Scherff, Jacksonville could use as much stability and continuity as possible to help Liam Coen's transition as the team's new head coach. However, whether Scherff or the Jaguars choose to go after Fries this offseason, the Jaguars must find the best way to move forward.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.