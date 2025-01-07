REPORT: How Does Pederson's Firing Impact Trevor Lawrence's Future?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have numerous critical decisions to make this offseason. They quickly made arguably the most significant of those decisions on the first day of the offseason by firing former head coach Doug Pederson.
Pederson finished his three-year tenure in Jacksonville with a losing record, as the Jaguars lost an alarming number of close games over the past two seasons. The close losses proved the Jaguars had the talent to compete but were missing the skills, players and coaches to finish games.
It is much easier and affordable to switch coaches out than players. The Jaguars had no other choice but to fire Pederson if they had any real hope of a change in results next season.
While Pederson was far from the only person to blame for the Jaguars' woes over the previous two seasons, the head coach almost always takes the fall when things go wrong. This is especially true once those coaches begin firing coordinators.
Still, Pederson's firing could have a ripple effect in unforeseen ways, as franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence's contract makes the situation in Jacksonville worth watching. Jack McKessy of USA TODAY analyzed Lawrence's contract.
"Jacksonville extended its former No. 1 overall pick with a five-year, $275 million contract last offseason," McKessy said. "The extension begins in 2026 and could keep him in Duval County through 2030, though it includes a potential out after the 2028 season that would leave the team with zero dead cap in the next two seasons. Lawrence's 2024 season was far from the encouraging sign the Jaguars were likely hoping for when they made the fourth-year starter the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time of signing.
"He experienced a second straight year of regression under Pederson according to various metrics. His completion rate, completion percentage over expected, EPA per play and passer rating were all worse than they were in 2023, and he'd already taken a step back from 2022 career highs last year. Both Lawrence and his team will need to figure out how to get things moving in the right direction before his contract becomes an albatross that hamstrings Jacksonville's future personnel decisions. That could start with hiring another offensive-minded head coach or with work to improve the team around Lawrence.
