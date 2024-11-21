REPORT: Imminent Change Looming for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars were rumored to be close to moving on from head coach Doug Pederson if the team were to lose by a large margin against the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars proceeded to do just that and lost to the Lions by the most points the franchise has ever lost a game by.
The Jaguars' loss to the Lions confirmed what most already knew to be true: the Jaguars are the worst team in the National Football League. This is likely true even with quarterback Trevor Lawrence healthy and undoubtedly true if Lawrence is not healthy.
Lawrence's return is still unclear with the team on their bye week, Lawrence's return is still unclear. However, having him return this season may not make much sense, as doing so would risk his health and the Jaguars' shot at the first-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
At 2-9, with the trade deadline passed and the season essentially over, the Jaguars cannot do much to improve their team or their season. The next six weeks will be some of the longest weeks of many Jaguars players' lives.
However, it could be worth it one day if the Jaguars have a successful draft haul. Jacksonville has a legitimate shot at ending the season with the top pick, especially if they beat the Las Vegas Raiders later this season.
Until then, the Jaguars will continue to be the worst team in the league, while simultaneously
Nate Davis of USA TODAY recently released his power rankings of every team in the league. Where he ranked the Jaguars will not surprise anyone after Sunday's terrible loss to the Lions.
"Will HC Doug Pederson ever work for this team again? Quite feasible, he could be fired sometime during the bye week after the 2-9 Jags suffered the worst loss of their 30-season existence.," Davis said. "But he's doubtless headed for the door at any time."
The Jaguars are at rock bottom and must find a way to bounce back this season, or more embarrassing losses could be on the way. The Jaguars cannot give up on this season like they gave up against the Lions.
If they do, a much deeper rebuild than initially thought may be in order for the struggling franchise.
