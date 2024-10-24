REPORT: Is Jaguars' Star Back to Elite Form?
The 2024 season has been rough for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The team has gone 2-5 and his play has been greatly hindered by a weak offensive line. The play-calling and defensive woes haven't helped.
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke even wrote that Lawrence was not the problem. It was his surroundings. It was a stark departure from the Lawrence critics and fans that ignorantly placed the blame on the fourth-year quarterback (and newly minted $275 million franchise pillar).
"Things may not get much better in 2024, but there's still a path for Lawrence to be a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback again in the near future. A coaching staff overhaul is needed, even if it means Lawrence will have a third different coaching staff in five seasons. Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor simply aren't doing enough to set Lawrence up for success," Brooke wrote. "The Jaguars could pursue a number of high-profile head coach candidates. ... The Jaguars can also work on developing Brian Thomas Jr. into a true No. 1 receiver for Lawrence. ... His 6-foot-4 frame and dangerous vertical speed make him a legitimate deep threat. The front office will also need to sign, draft, and develop quality offensive linemen to keep the franchise quarterback upright.
"All of this should help Lawrence return to form, but it won't be an overnight change. The struggles in recent seasons have resulted in some bad habits, particularly against pressure, and he'll need to get back to some basics before he can go back to being viewed as one of the best young quarterbacks in the league."
While none of the aforementioned changes occurred, save for the continued progress of rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr., Lawrence has managed to shine through. At least against the New England Patriots, when he completed 15 of 20 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown.
It marked a stark contrast from previous games -- his offensive line held up and he was able to control the ball effectively, facilitate, and lead sustainable drives.
Coupled with a complimentarily dominant performance from running back Tank Bigsby (118 yards and two scores), it was the best effort the offense had managed all season.
It was enough for Brooke's 33rd Team counterpart, Dan Pizzuta, to wonder if Lawrence had potentially turned a page this season.
"Lawrence only threw 20 times, so it wasn’t a high-volume game, but the Jaguars mixed in the best of all worlds for what they’ve been trying to accomplish on offense," Pizzuta wrote. "His average time to throw was just 2.21 seconds, which worked the quick game the Jaguars have been relying on so often to help the offensive line (Lawrence was pressured on just 9.5 percent of his dropbacks). He also used play-action on a career-high 36.1 percent of his dropbacks, only throwing deep twice but connecting on both for 82 yards.
"There was a rhythm and control to the offense that allowed Lawrence to operate comfortably. He completed 75 percent of his passes, and just one was charted as inaccurate — something that has been an issue all season. Hopefully, there’s something to take away from this game, and the Jaguars can build on it going forward. The best option is probably for a clean break from this coaching staff after the season, but the more that can be done to prove there is plenty of good play in the quarterback before that happens is a great thing."
