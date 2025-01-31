REPORT: Is the Jaguars Defense the Worst in the League?
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense allowed the fourth-most points per game of any team in the National Football League this season. Although the Jaguars were tied with multiple other teams in fourth place, the fact remains that the Jaguars' defense struggled for most of the season.
Jacksonville added a new defensive coordinator last offseason and many new pieces to its roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
The additions gave Jaguars owner Shad Khan confidence that this season's team was the best in franchise history. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, their 1-5 start to the season, after losing five of their final six games the season prior, was proof that the additions the Jaguars made last offseason were not successful in making much of a difference.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network ranked every defense in the NFL following the completion of every game this season, minus the upcoming Super Bowl. Rolfe held no punches regarding the Jaguars' defense, ranking the unit as the 31st-best defense in the league, one away from officially being the worst.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars improved slightly to end the season, but that wasn’t enough to save Doug Pederson’s job," Rolfe said. "By midseason, this became one of the most obvious candidates for a head coaching change. Still, some of the talent that led to preseason playoff expectations are still evident. After the 52-6 disaster against Detroit, the Jaguars ranked ninth in pass defense success rate the rest of the way. They were 31st in that category from Weeks 1-11, ahead of only Tampa Bay.
"Still, the Jaguars didn’t rank above average in a single metric that goes into Defense+ for the season. That could result in defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen losing his job as well once the new coaching staff arrives."
The Jaguars' defense left much to be desired this season, but it was also likely impacted by the Jaguars' struggles. A struggling Jaguars defense was burdened even more by Jacksonville's offense, which often had trouble moving the ball or scoring points, making life much more difficult for the Jaguars defense.
Time will tell if the Jaguars can put together a more formidable defense this offseason.
