REPORT: Jaguars Divisional Foe Projected to Take 'Generational' Talent
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have had one of the most talked about head coaching searches of the young offseason, after successfully luring Liam Coen from Tampa Bay to become their next head coach.
The Jaguars are not the only team on the AFC South with massive changes on the way.
With free agency and the NFL Draft approaching, the AFC South is set to have a productive offseason.
However, changes other teams in the division have coming up could directly impact the Jaguars' future.
The Tennessee Titans have the first pick of the upcoming NFL Draft, and their decision with that pick becomes more vital by the day.
Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker explained the team's approach to the NFL Draft, as they have many needs and the first pick of the draft. Considering they need a quarterback, Brinker noted that the Titans would not pass on a player they felt was a generational talent.
"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft," Brinker said. "We won't do that."
However, Brinker's comments did not tie the Titans to any specific position. Although the Titans desperately need a quarterback, and could select Cam Ward from Miami, Mason of Pro Football Focus believes the Titans will shock everyone and select defensive end Abdul Carter from Penn State.
"All eyes are on the Titans at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, as the franchise faces several glaring roster needs and could take multiple paths to address them," Cameron said. "Their decision will have a cascading effect on how the rest of the draft unfolds. One player who has gained momentum in recent weeks is Abdul Carter, whose betting odds to be the No. 1 overall pick have shortened significantly.
"The explosive junior pass rusher delivered another dominant season in 2024, earning a 92.3 pass-rush grade — his second straight year eclipsing the 90.0 mark. Over the past two seasons, he has ranked in the 99th percentile in several of PFF’s most stable pass-rushing metrics, including pass-rush grade against true pass sets and pass-rush win rate. If selected by the Titans, Carter would provide an immediate boost to a pass rush that ranked bottom five in team pass-rush grade, pass-rush win rate, and pressure rate in 2024. If selected by the Titans, Carter would provide an immediate boost to a pass rush that ranked bottom five in team pass-rush grade, pass-rush win rate, and pressure rate in 2024."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE