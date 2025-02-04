Jaguars HC Coen Has His Work Cut Out for Him in Jacksonville
It took some time, but the Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as the team's next head coach.
After firing Doug Pederson and missing out on Ben Johnson, the Jaguars selected Coen to lead the way after a successful stint in Jacksonville.
Former NFL executive and current North Carolina Tarheels general manger, Michael Lombardi, shared his thoughts on the Jaguars' decision to hire Coen. Lombardi noted the fact that the Jaguars needed credibility more than anything.
"I think [Jacksonville] was a team that needed to buy credibility more than anything," Lombardi said. "I hope Liam can do that, but as a young coach with five years, he is going to have win people over at every single staff meeting, every single team meeting to show, ‘Look, we can win this thing.’”
"The Buccaneers lost a playoff game," Lombardi said. "So, he does not come in there with the stature of saying, ‘Follow me guys, I know how to win Super Bowls.’” He is going to show they can win."
Lombardi noted the fact that while Cohen is undoubtedly talented, he has an uphill battle on his hands, as the roster needs plenty of help. Still, Lombardi believes Coen is in for a rude awakening once he sees everything that needs to be changed in Jacksonville.
"I think Jacksonville has that losing mentality that they are going to have to erase," Rolfe said. "It just naturally flows. [If] something bad happens, it's going to continue. I think he has got a challenging leadership job ahead of him. I do not know who is going to help him, whether they stay with the interim general manager or find somebody outside, but I think it’s a huge job, I really do. I think he has a lot ahead of him, because becoming a head coach at any level is hard; becoming a first-time head coach at a job that is challenging is really going to tax him. I don't think he even remotely understands the terrain that lies ahead of him.
The Jaguars must have a productive offseason, if they hope to have a quality season.
