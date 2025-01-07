REPORT: Jaguars Have Plenty of Head Coaching Options
The Jacksonville Jaguars wasted no time moving on from former head coach Doug Pederson, firing the experienced coach Monday. Through three seasons, Pederson finished with a 22-29 record, including two consecutive disappointing seasons filled with multiple extended losing streaks.
Pederson spent nearly the entire season on the hot seat, as it quickly became clear this season's Jaguars team was not a good team. With Pederson gone, the Jaguars must do their best to make the right selection for the next head coach.
Jack McKessy of USA TODAY analyzed the Jaguars' options to fill the void left by Pederson's firing.
"When it comes to the options, the Jaguars have a plethora to choose from to replace Pederson," McKessy said. "Assuming they want to continue to get more out of Lawrence, the quarterback entering his fifth season, Jacksonville could bring in another offensive-minded head coach. After all, the Jaguars finished eighth-worst in offensive yards per game and seventh-worst in scoring offense."
The Jaguars undoubtedly needs a new head coach and it could be argued they need a new general manager as well. However, with the Jaguars seemingly not making a change at GM, they must now start the process of finding a coach and improving their roster.
"Some top offensive minds who could fit that mold include Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions, Liam Coen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Todd Monken of the Baltimore Ravens," McKessy said.
"Johnson is one of the hottest names this offseason and likely to be somewhere on the wish list of every team that needs a new head coach after leading the Lions to the top of the NFL's scoring offenses in 2024. Coen's offense was third-best in the league at gaining yards and fourth-best at scoring this year. And Monken's Ravens finished the regular season with the most offensive yards per game and third-most points per game. Alternatively, the Jags could pivot to a defensive mind to lead the team, a move they haven't made since hiring Gus Bradley in 2013 before his firing in 2016.
"The top name for that mindset would be former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who spent a bulk of the 2024 season as a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns. Another option could be Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was able to keep Detroit in the top seven in NFL scoring defenses this year despite a rash of injuries to some of the Lions' key defensive contributors.
