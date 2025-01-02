REPORT: Jaguars' Mac Jones' Growth Earns National Praise
The Jacksonville Jaguars season is nearing its end, but things have looked up for the team over the past four weeks. The Jaguars made it through the most challenging part of their schedule and finished 2-2 once the schedule lightened up.
Over that time, the Jaguars have improved in multiple areas on both sides of the ball, leading to four of their season's best games. The Jaguars may have gone 2-2 over the past month, but they could have won each game, especially a heartbreaking late-game loss to the New York Jets.
Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network released his weekly list of figurative game balls given to players who had productive games in Week 17. Jones was listed after guiding the Jaguars to a win over the Tennessee Titans.
Beasley noted that Jones' season in Jacksonville allowed him to prove himself as a quality quarterback in the league. However, it is still unclear if Jones is a starting-caliber quarterback in the National Football League.
"Mac Jones might never get another chance as a QB1 in this league," Beasley said. "But he proved during his one year in Jacksonville that he is, at the very least, an NFL-caliber backup.
"Jones had his most efficient game in 14 months Sunday, completing 15 of 22 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions," Beasley said. "On the year, Jones has completed 65.7% of his passes and averaged 6.3 yards per attempt, with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. His QB+ (69.1) isn’t good, but it’s his best since his rookie season."
All things considered, Jones has done a solid job with the Jaguars. Jacksonville suffered numerous injuries on both sides of the ball, traded one of their best offensive linemen, and their running game has been non-existent for multiple games that Jones started.
Still, Jones has pushed through it all with one of the worst rosters in the league. His future may not be in his hometown of Jacksonville, but he will undoubtedly land on his feet somewhere on an NFL roster in 2025.
Jones' main question this offseason is whether he will be a starter next season or a backup again.
