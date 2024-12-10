REPORT: Jaguars Make a Jump in Rankings After Win
Even after their win over the Tennessee Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the National Football League. However, their win over the Titans proved they are not the worst team in the league, which is progress.
Still, the Jaguars still have room for improvement, as their win was respectable, but it was against one of the few teams in the league that are equally as bad as the Jaguars. However, a win is a win and those are difficult to come by in the NFL.
The Jaguars' win over the Titans may have seemed insignificant for those on the outside looking in, it was a significant win for the Jaguars. After weeks of poor play, their win over the Titans was proof that they have not given up on the season.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his power rankings following Sunday's games. The Jaguars' win over the Titans gave the Jaguars a small boost in the rankings, but considering the type of season the Jaguars have had, that small boost is a big deal.
"The Jaguars dug deep around Mac Jones to find enough offensive pop to take down the Titans with a much-improved overall defense," Iyer said. "Doug Pederson's future is still up in the air."
Iyer is correct that Pederson's future is still up in the air, as it should be after a challenging last two seasons that have seen few wins. However, if the Jaguars can have a successful final few weeks of the season, Pederson may be able to sell the Jaguars' front office on keeping him past this season.
Jacksonville has numerous problems that need to be fixed, aside from Pederson. They have a flawed roster that is not built to compete in today's NFL and this is arguably the case even when they are completely healthy.
With games against the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and another matchup with the Titans remaining, the Jaguars could go on a run that saves Pederson's job. Time will tell if Pederson is able to win enough games to make that happen, but the opportunity to do so is undoubtedly there.
