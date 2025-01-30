REPORT: Jaguars OL Brandon Scherff Ranked High on This List
The Jacksonville Jaguars capped off yet another disappointing season, as the young team was forced to play more players to help overcome injury. This season seemed to be a continuation of last season, as Jacksonville started the season by losing five of its first six games.
The Jaguars battled through all kinds of adversity this season. Jacksonville suffered devastating injuries on both sides of the ball, playing a significant role in the team's firing of former head coach Doug Pederson.
Jacksonville repeatedly beat themselves in critical matchups this season, losing most of their games by seven points or less. However, the Jaguars' ability to stay in close games proved they are not far off from being a successful team if they make the necessary changes this offseason.
They have already found their general manager and coach, meaning the Jaguars must now designate time to address their free agency situation. While the Jaguars must add talent to their roster, they have a few talented players.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Focus released his rankings of the top 100 free agents this summer. Brandon Scherff. Rolfe ranked Scherff as the 17th-best free agent available in the sparking
"After years of injury woes in Washington, Brandon Scherff has stayed healthy since signing with the Jaguars," Rolfe said. "Scherff played all 17 possible games for the third consecutive season after five straight seasons where he missed at least three games every year," Rolfe said.
"Scherff didn’t allow a single sack in 592 pass-blocking snaps this season. Among guards, only Trey Smith of the [Kansas City] Chiefs (665) had more pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack. Scherff will play most of next season at 33 years old (his birthday is December 26)."
Like many other teams, Jacksonville has plenty of needs this offseason that must be addressed. Although their general manager and head coaching vacancies have been filled, the Jaguars must do what they can to keep their talented players within the organization.
Scherff's ranking proves that despite the Jaguars' record this season, the team undoubtedly has talented players, some of whom are near the top of their respective positions.
