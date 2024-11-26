REPORT: Jaguars' Pederson No. 1 in Rankings For Honor No One Wants
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was expected by many experts to be fired already. Heading into Week 13, the Jaguars are 2-9 and no moves were made by Jaguars owner Shad Khan during the team's bye week. Did Pederson survive the hot seat? Or will Khan fire Pederson after the season is over?
The Jaguars are playing for pride at this point of the season. Pederson might be beyond coaching for his job, as well as general manager Trent Baalke. Barring a crazy AFC South collapse and a magical Jaguars run, the season is all but over.
In the latest NFL head coach hot seat rankings, FOX Sports Ralph Vacchiano has Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson at the top of the list at number one.
Vacchiano is stunned that Pederson is still the head coach of the Jaguars.
"It is stunning, really, that the 56-year-old survived the bye week given the deteriorating circumstances with his team," said Vacchiano. "They had lost four in a row, were blown out 52-6 by the Detroit Lions right before the break, and had scored just 13 points in the last two games."
"So what is owner Shahid Khan waiting for? Why is he clinging to a coach that's won just three of his last 16 games? Certainly, nobody around the NFL believes it's because Pederson is safe. He is still a sure bet to be fired the day after the season is over, if not before. One theory making the rounds is that Khan wants to ride this stormy season out in hopes that his beleaguered team ends up with the No. 1 overall draft pick for the third time in the last five years."
"That, the theory goes, will make the job more attractive to the coach he really wants to hire: Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick."
The Jaguars have six games remaining. Four of them come against teams battling for a top-5 pick in next year's NFL Draft.
If Pederson is fired, the Jaguars will be a popular destination for new coaches. They will already have their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence in place. They will also be working with a top pick.
