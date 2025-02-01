REPORT: Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby Earns National Praise
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of a season in which seemed like everything the could go wrong did go wrong and even the things that started off right, ended up going wrong. Such is the case with the Jaguars' rushing attack, which ranked as one of the top rushing attacks in the league
The Jaguars presented arguably the best running back duo of the league through the first few weeks of the season. Running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby gave the Jaguars a formidable backfield, until Etienne went down with an injury.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com released his list of unsung heroes from around the league. According to Patra, the list recognizes "one unsung hero from each team, zeroing in on players whose contributions weren't rewarded with a Pro Bowl nod. Some names you know, some are appreciated by only hardcore fans and some are simply surprise difference-makers who don't get the attention they deserve."
Patra listed Bigsby as one of the players who fit in that category, naming the veteran running back someone who could be even more successful next season.
"Not much went right this season in Jacksonville outside of flashes from rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr., but the offense did show some pop when Tank toted the rock," Patra said. "It was evident when watching the Jags that the offense was more effective when it got Bigsby churning. Jacksonville didn’t win much, but in all four of its victories, Tank got double-digit carries. The downhill runner’s 32.1 percent missed tackles forced rate finished fifth in the NFL (min. 150 totes), per PFF. Bigsby has stated his case for more totes and could have a more sizable roleunder new head coach Liam Coen in 2025."
Bigsby led the team in rushing yards, touchdowns and first downs. The veteran running back undoubtedly provides the Jaguars with another element they can add to the mix any given time.
Bigsby showed what he could do as a lead back, as he played well in Etienne'e absence. As the Jaguars turn the page on two consecutive poor seasons, they will need to ge the most out of players like quarterback Trevor Lawrence but also lesser-known players like Bigsby.
