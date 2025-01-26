Jaguars Hated Rival Titans Making Strong Connections With Draft's Top QB
The Jacksonville Jaguars were once in position to secure the top pick in the NFL Draft this offseason.
A couple of late seasons wins against the Tennessee Titans helped knock them out of that position and helped the Titans secure the top pick instead.
While the Jaguars do not need a quarterback, as they are set at the position with veteran Trevor Lawrence returning next season, the top pick still would have benefitted the Jaguars, as they could draft any player they wanted or trade out of the top pick for additional assets.
Still, there were few teams in the National Football League that were worse than the Jaguars this season. The Titans were one of those teams, as their 0-2 record against the Jaguars proved.
The Titans struggled mightily this season, as they failed to produce a legitimate option at quarterback, which has held them back recently. However, they may soon address that issue in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Titans recently met with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The son of NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders said his meeting with the Titans went well.
"I came here for a purpose, and for a reason – to meet with the teams so they can understand me, and know me," Sanders said on Saturday. "All the conversations have been positive; everything has been good. They are surprised when they are finally able to meet me, and it's not what the media portrays it to be. It was truly exciting," he said, "that I was able get in and meet everybody (with the Titans) and they were able to ask questions and understand me."
The Jaguars feel Trevor Lawrence is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The Houston Texans undoubtedly have one of the better quarterbacks in the league in CJ Stroud.
Now, the Titans may be upgrading at the position with Sanders, or, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is also considered one of the top picks of the draft. Time will tell what the Titans decide to do, but the Jaguars must not only improve but improve knowing their division rivals will do so as well.
