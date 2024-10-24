REPORT: Jaguars Trading the Farm at Deadline?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-5 and their hopes to go places this season are just about over.
That being said, there is much speculation as to what the move will be with the Nov. 5 trade deadline approaching. The Jaguars have a very good roster, which is why their record is all the more egregious.
This was supposed to be the best, most talented roster in franchise history. For good reason. The Jaguars have good talent at just about every position. The offensive line is weak and the secondar has had its struggles, but this roster is more than solid from top to bottom.
The foundation in Duval could be a winner in the next few seasons if a new coaching staff and front office is established -- so why would they give away that foundation? The easy answer is draft picks. They have talent that could be traded for second, third, or fourth-round selections.
That is the thinking. Whether it is the correct thinking is not for this reporter to decide.
Those picks are valuable and they could turn into impact players and starters with the right drafter at the helm. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani has a list of the top players that could be traded at the deadline at each position.
Dajani wrote that the Jaguars could trade offensive tackles Cam Robinson or Walker Little.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars already dealt Roy Robertson-Harris, and they may not be done," he wrote. "I wonder if one of their tackles in Robinson or Little could be traded. Both players are on the final years of their deals. Personally, I think it would be smart for a team to pick up the phone and ask what it would cost to move Little."
Linebacker Devin Lloyd, one of the best in the league at his position and a game-changer in the Jaguars' second level, was named as another trade candidate. He would likely go for a hefty price.
"Lloyd, who was selected by Jacksonville with the No. 27 overall pick in 2022, has struggled this season. But, he's just 26 years old, and could benefit from a change of scenery," Dajani wrote.
Safety Andre Cisco was the last Jaguars target Dajani listed.
"Cisco called out his teammates' effort in London after the loss to the Bears," Dajani wrote. "He's also in the final year of his rookie contract, and could be another Jag who's on the move."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.