REPORT: Shockingly Accurate Jaguars NFL Draft Projection
After making multiple changes over the offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the midst of a disappointing season. After 2-5 start to the season, the Jaguars are another loss or two away from officially turning their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft.
The subpar football the Jaguars have played through the season’s first seven games has made it clear the team needs a roster overhaul.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated believes the Jaguars will address one of the most pressing needs on this year’s roster: the offensive line. Flick’s mock draft has the Jaguars taking OT Kelvin Banks Jr. out of LSU with the seventh-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
“Jacksonville’s offensive line dominated the Patriots in a Week 7 victory in London, but the Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence still need help,” Flick said. “Banks is an elite pass protector; he’s allowed only one sack and two quarterback hurries all season.
“He’s started all 34 games played at left tackle and was a second-team All-American in 2023. With his athleticism, strength and consistent production, Banks will be highly sought after at the top of the draft.”
Other mock drafts have erroneously suggested that the Jaguars take players at other position, such as defensive lineman, Jacksonville undoubtedly needs more help along their offensive line.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the National Football League over the last few seasons.
Last season, the Jaguars allowed Lawrence to be sacked over 40 times. With 17 sacks allowed just under halfway through this season, they are on pace to come close to that total again this season. While the Jaguars need help on both sides of the ball, Lawrence looks like a completely different quarterback with and without protection.
Jaguars Owner Shahid Khan invested $275 million into the most critical position on the field. Khan has put his money where his mouth is, to secure one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. However, it makes little sense to pay that much money for a quarterback and not protect him.
Flick’s suggestion that the Jaguars take the first offensive lineman off the board would be a wise move for Jacksonville, assuming they select a player that ends up being successful.
Football games are won and lost in the trenches. It is a battle the Jaguars continue to lose on a regular basis and their record reflects as much. They must do right by Lawrence and protect him to the best of their ability.
