REPORT: Surprise Draft Pick in Store for the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday paved the way for them to secure one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, assuming they lose their final two games of the regular season.
Jacksonville's roster has numerous holes, and a top draft pick would either help them fill the most pressing need or trade back for additional picks and fill multiple holes. Either way, the Jaguars have options, and options are the best thing a team can have in the draft and free agency.
The Jaguars' season has not gone as expected, as injuries derailed what Jacksonville's front office believed was one of the best rosters in franchise history. Needless to say, they were wrong.
The good news about the amount of losing the Jaguars have done this season is there should be light at the end of the tunnel, assuming they draft correctly. Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft for every team in the league.
Infante projects the Jaguars will draft fifth overall, meaning he likely believes the Jaguars another game or two before the end of the season. He noted the fact that Jacksonville has so many positions that need to be addressed.
Infante suggests the Jaguars draft cornerback Will Johnson from Michigan.
"Though the Jaguars didn’t manage Trevor Lawrence’s rookie contract window very well, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost in Jacksonville," Infante said. "If they land a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they would have a chance at a true blue-chipper at either side of the ball.
"If you’re looking for the total package at cornerback, Will Johnson is your guy. With his size, speed, fluidity, coverage instincts, and physicality, he’s a well-rounded defensive back with a high floor and a very high ceiling. Travis Hunter may go earlier than him in Round 1, but I’d argue Johnson is the more consistent defender in coverage at this stage."
Jacksonville needs to take it easy in the next two weeks to change its future immediately. If so, they can secure one of the best talents entering the league this offseason.
