REPORT: What Are the Chances the Jaguars Win Again?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to string multiple productive weeks together after beating the Tennessee Titans last week. They will take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets this weekend at home.
The Jaguars have plenty of reasons to be excited after beating the Titans last week, but that excitement may be short-lived. Jacksonville will take on a New York Jets team with a lousy record and much more talent.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports.com recently released his predictions for every game in the NFL this week, and he is not a believer in the Jaguars this Sunday against the New York Jets. Prisco believes the Jets will win by a touchdown.
"This is the dog game of the day, but the Jaguars are coming off a victory, while the Jets lost at Miami in overtime," Prisco said. "At least the Jets showed up in that one. The offense looked decent. I think that will carry over as Aaron Rodgers and the Jets beat Mac Jones and the Jaguars."
Still, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson refuses to listen to the outside noise. He has kept it away for some time as this season has been filled with negativity and rumors surrounding his job security.
However, Pederson has continued to do the best he can as the team's leader and now can win multiple games to end the season and potentially save his job. While there is no telling what the end of the season holds for anyone, winning cures all, and the Jaguars have multiple beatable teams remaining on their schedule.
“Yeah, I think just focusing on this week," Pederson said. "It was good to get the guys back this morning and feel the energy from a win. It doesn’t matter how it looks or how you get it. The fact that you got one. It’s been a while. Sometimes, you don’t know how to react. But it felt good. The guys were jazzed, and it’s something we can build on. Still got to correct the mistakes, look at that, and focus on those, and improve this week. But it does give you a bit of juice going into the week.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.