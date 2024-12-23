REPORT: What is at the Top of Jaguars' Wish List?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are another team that did not meet expectations this season. The team came into the season with a mindset to compete in the AFC South. That has not been the case all season.
They got the injury bug as well. Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence got hurt a second time and his season ended early.
The franchise will have to make tough decisions in the offseason. The coaching staff will be a hot topic on the list when the offseason starts. The Jaguars have to decide if they want to bring back head coach Doug Pederson or not.
Many expected Pederson gone during the season, but it did not happen. Will he be back next year in Jacksonville?
The Jaguars are not a team that will need to rebuild after the season. They will need to add pieces around what is already a talented roster.
NFL Network Senior News Writer Kevin Patra has secondary help as the Jaguars biggest wish on their wish list.
The Jaguars' defense has been a miserable disappointment in 2024. The secondary has been a mess all season, with corners who get torched and safeties who miss assignments or take bad angles. The Jaguars allow NFL worsts in EPA per dropback (0.21) and passer rating against (108.3), per Next Gen Stats and are third-worst with a 2.8 completion percentage over expected allowed. Opposing quarterbacks are averaging 8.3 yards per attempt (32nd). A dismal pressure rate is part of the problem, but the breakdowns in the secondary are the scourge. The Jags entered the season with question marks on the back end that they attempted to paper over. The loose leaf got torched. I'd love to pencil in Travis Hunter to Jacksonville. It would be a beautiful marriage. But with the Jags finishing the season against the three-win Titans and six-win Colts, Doug Pederson's crew might run into a victory or two to push Jacksonville out of position for the Heisman Trophy winner.
The Jaguars are in a different position than most teams at the top of the draft board. The Jaguars are not looking to draft a quarterback with their first-round pick. Travis Hunter makes sense, but will he be playing both ways in the NFL?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE