REPORT: What is the Jaguars' Biggest Question Mark Entering Week 1 Matchup?
In order to win in Week 1, the Jacksonville Jaguars have to pressure Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Whether that is penetrating the line of scrimmage or collapsing the pocket, Tagovailoa has to be uncomfortable for the Jaguars to have a shot at stopping a juggernaut Dolphins offense.
For that to happen, edge rusher Travon Walker needs to make his presence felt on the other side of Josh Hines-Allen. Pro Football Focus' John Kosko wrote that the biggest question for the Jaguars in Week 1 was "Can Travon Walker Make a Year Three Leap?"
"Josh Hines-Allen’s development as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL has overshadowed the fact that the first overall pick from 2022 has earned PFF grades of 60.3 and 53.9 in the last two years," Kosko wrote. "Walker didn’t earn high PFF grades in college and was better against the run than he was as a pass rusher. This hasn’t changed in the NFL. His grading profile in college was similar to Rashan Gary’s, an ultra-athletic prospect who caught fire in his third year in the league. Will Walker follow in those footsteps, or is he a bust?"
Year 3 is a pivotal year for young players. It can be the determinant year for a player to make an impact and show his worth or be labeled a bust. Adding more pressure is the fact that Walker's play could have large implications on the overall outlook of the Jaguars' defense.
Our John Shipley put Walker at No. 4 on his list countdown "Most Important Jaguars in 2024." Shipley was optimistic about Walker's prospects.
"The Jaguars knew when they took Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick in 2022 that it was a pick for the future. For the long-term," Shipley wrote. "And while Walker had his moments as a rookie starter on a 9-8 AFC South championship team, it was clear their early assessment was correct. And that is why Walker's leap forward to double-digit sacks in 2023 was so critical. It shows that Armstead's arrow is pointing up, just at the same time as Josh Hines-Allen has formed himself into one of the NFL's best pass-rushers. Despite's Walker's 10 sacks last year, Hines-Allen still accounted for nearly half of the Jaguars' total sack number.
"For the Jaguars' defense to take the next leap, Walker will have to help lead the charge. The good news for the Jaguars is that Walker's improvement and work ethic is coinciding with a change to a scheme that could play to his strengths more properly than the last defensive front"
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.