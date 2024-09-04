Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Why Former Top Pick Ranks No. 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on September 8th, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.
For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.
So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down No. 4 below.
No. 4: Travon Walker
The Jaguars knew when they took Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick in 2022 that it was a pick for the future. For the long-term.
And while Walker had his moments as a rookie starter on a 9-8 AFC South championship team, it was clear their early assesment was correct. And that is why Walker's leap forward to double-digit sacks in 2023 was so critical.
It shows that Armstead's arrow is pointing up, just at the same time as Josh Hines-Allen has formed himself into one of the NFL's best pass-rushers.
Despite's Walker's 10 sacks last year, Hines-Allen still accounted for nearly half of the Jaguars' total sack number. That has to change in 2024, which means the expectations have been raised entering 2024. For the Jaguars' defense to take the next leap, Walker will have to help lead the charge.
The good news for the Jaguars is that Walker's improvement and work ethic is coinciding with a change to a scheme that could play to his strengths more properly than the last defensive front.
"You're seeing a guy that is like a sponge. I mean, he's just eating up all the coaching points and it really has been beneficial to him on the field. You're seeing his length show up. You're seeing his power and explosiveness show," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during training camp.
"Just continues to get better each week, just continues to improve. You see his speed, that athleticism on tape and the physicality part of it, I think shows up. He's done a really nice job and looking forward to really, I think, getting into a game-plan routine with those guys and really scheming an offensive line.”
