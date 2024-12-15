REPORT: Why Colorado's Hunter Fits with the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars' terrible season will be soothed by one of the top draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, if not the first pick. Many teams drafting within the top few draft picks will want a quarterback.
Other teams could be interested in trading up for the Jaguars' pick, as they will not be in the market for a quarterback. This also makes trading back a legitimate possibility because of all of the positions on the Jaguars' roster that need better players.
The Jaguars need help at so many positions that it is in their best interest to consider any offers to trade back, especially if they can trade back and still be within striking distance of the player they want.
The Jaguars are widely considered the front-runner for the first overall pick. Many believe Jacksonville will take Travis Hunter from Colorado. Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently listed the teams that could benefit from Hunter's services and why.
Iyer believes the Jaguars would be a better team if they paired Hunter with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on offense or built around him on the defensive side of the ball. The Jaguars need all the help they can get on both sides of the ball.
“The Jaguars will not be taking a quarterback after just extending 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence to a lucrative deal," Iyer said. "They have been terrible in cornerback coverage all season, and injuries have riddled their wide receiver corps to the point that dynamic rookie first-rounder Brian Thomas Jr. is the last real playmaker standing. Hunter can shore up coverage and also form a dangerous downfield duo with Thomas."
The Jaguars will soon be at a crossroads as an organization and must decide who to draft with one of the top picks in this year's draft. Jacksonville can get things in the right direction heading into next year.
Jacksonville is undoubtedly in a unique position, but they absolutely must make the correct decision for them. That may or may not be drafting Hunter, but depending on the offers they get, do not be surprised.
