REPORT: Why Liam Coen is the Right Hire for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars refused to lose out on their guy, as Jaguars owner Shad Khan took the necessary steps to put them in a better position to succeed. After displaying an admirable amount of loyalty to former general manager Trent Baalke, Khan finally realized how detrimental Baalke was to the organization and decided to cut ties with him.
Still, it was a surprising move for Khan and the Jaguars, as it was well understood that Baalke was holding the organization back in more ways than one.
After reportedly agreeing to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator but with a hefty raise, Liam Coen and the Jaguars began figuring out what it would take to secure Coen's commitment as the next head coach.
Alex Kennedy of the Pro Football Network analyzed why Coen is a quality hire for a Jaguars franchise looking to turn things around.
"This season was Coen’s first in Tampa Bay, and he immediately led one of the best offenses in the NFL," Kennedy said. "The Bucs ranked third in PFN’s Offense+ metric, a huge leap from last year’s 22nd-place ranking.
"Under Coen’s coaching, Baker Mayfield posted one of the best seasons in Buccaneers history and ranked sixth in PFN’s QB+ metric (after ranking 13th in 2023) and eighth in EPA per play (after ranking 14th in 2023). Mayfield and the Bucs offense produced at elite levels despite missing Chris Godwin for the final 10 games of the regular season and Mike Evans missing three.
Kennedy noted that one of the most significant areas of Mayfield's growth in his first season under Coen was his ability to avoid the opposing defense's pressure. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence could arguably improve in this area as well, especially if the Jaguars' offensive line continues to let him get hit.
"One key development to Mayfield’s sensational season was his ability to avoid pressure," Kennedy said. "In 2023, Mayfield was pressured on 34% of his dropbacks and had the fifth-deepest aDOT (8.6 air yards). His tendency to hunt for big plays led to some explosive games and caused him to invite more pressure. In 2024, Mayfield was pressured on 24% of his dropbacks, the third-lowest. His willingness to get the ball out of his hands earlier was a big part of that."
