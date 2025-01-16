Who Was the Jaguars' Most Improved Player This Season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had yet another disappointing season after their Week 18 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts solidified their 4-13 record. After numerous offseason moves that impacted their roster and coaching staff, the Jaguars entered this season believing they had assembled the best roster in the franchise's history.
However, once the season started, the Jaguars quickly began a downward spiral they would not be able to get out of. After losing five of their final six games of last season, the Jaguars opened this season up with five losses in their first six games.
To make matters worse, the Jaguars were responsible for beating themselves in many of their losses this season. Jacksonville suffered many close losses, with 10 of their 13 coming by a touchdown or less.
Still, there were also a few bright spots for a Jaguars team that struggled this season, including the growth of quarterback Mac Jones and the development of former first-overall pick Travon Walker. After a slow start to his career, Walker came on strong this season.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently released his list of each team's most improved player this season. Walker was Valentine's pick for the Jaguars.
"Travon Walker’s trajectory as a former No.1 overall pick hasn’t always been pointed directly upward," Valentine said. "He was seen as a defensive project with raw talent coming out of Georgia, but Walker was slow to adjust to life in the NFL compared to his peers, namely Aidan Hutchinson. However, Walker has quietly ascended in his third season in the NFL. He registered comparable pass-rushing numbers to a year ago, 56 pressures and 10 sacks, but his run defense really improved.
"And that’s where the Jaguars really anticipated his improvement. He was drafted into the NFL with the idea that he could already be a force against the run thanks to his physical tools and discipline, but after two years of sub-60.0 run-defense grades, Walker registered a 69.2 grade in 2024, the highest of his career. If his improvement across the board continues, Walker could be one of the best every-down edge defenders in the league."
