Ryan Nielsen: Jacksonville Jaguars' Depth Chart is 'Etched in Sand'
The Jacksonville Jaguars' first depth chart of the 2024 season was released on Tuesday and were some, uh, interesting pieces of the release -- especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Starting linebacker spots being listed as "or", Jarrian Jones and Maason Smith buried on the depth chart, only one nickel cornerback ... the list goes on. But naturally, this is simply just a formality and there is not much to read into, according to Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
"The depth chart is etched in sand. So, it can change. Really, it could be game-to-game, playing time. I mean, we take this thing – we’ve talked about this – it's one day at a time, every single day counts, every rep counts," Nielsen said on Wednesday.
"It doesn't matter who that rep is against. We're evaluating that player for what he's done on that particular rep on tape. That matters in every aspect of the program. So yeah, the first one comes out. Yeah, it's the first one. You have to put the name somewhere, right? It's something you have to do. Probably look for a different depth chart the next time. Because this game will be—move some guys around.”
As Nielsen noted, the depth chart is approved by head coach Doug Pederson, so it does have some value. But the simple fact is that the chart is fluid and things will likely look much different a week from now, two weeks from now, and especially a month from now when the season kicks off.
"Well, we talk with Coach [Head Coach Doug Pederson], but he's obviously got the final say. He does an awesome job of asking the staff, ‘What do you think on the players and everything?’ But he's the one that's signing off on everything," Nielsen said.
The Jaguars will kick off their preseason this Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium.