Should Jaguars Pursue Packers' Jaire Alexander If He is Released?
There are a number of former Green Bay Packers defenders who are set to hit free agency in March who make sense as potential fits to follow new Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
But perhaps the biggest Packer defender of them all is one who is not even set to be a free agent, but could actually be outright released.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander has been a star throughout his career since the Packers made him a first-round pick in 2018. But injuries have derailed his current tenure with the Packers, resulting in the former Louisville star missing 34 of the Packers' last 68 games.
Alexander has only played in seven games in back-to-back seasons, and it is clear the frustration over his health has reached a boiling point for the Packers.
"There are strong indications that Alexander's time with the Packers will end without him playing another down. Multiple team sources have privately expressed their frustration with Alexander's inability to stay healthy and/or play through injuries," ESPN's Rob Demovsky said.
"For the second straight season, Alexander appeared in seven of 17 regular-season games. He did not play after Nov. 17 -- despite practicing on a semi-regular basis -- went on injured reserve the final week of the season and underwent knee surgery on what he said was a torn PCL. Still, he finished second on the team in pass breakups (seven) and tied for second in interceptions (two)."
If the Packers walk away from Alexander's contract and restart at the position, should the Jaguars have interest?
On one hand, there is a compelling case. Alexander likely will have a cheaper-than-expected price tag in free agency due to his injuries in recent seasons. This could mean getting a legitimate blue-chip talent on discount to fill one of the biggest needs on the team.
There is also the fact the Jaguars hired Campanile away from a year spent with the Packers. It isn't an extensive history with Alexander, but he knows what he brings to the table.
There are enough drawbacks to think this is one the Jaguars should sit out, though. And it doesn't even have everything to do with Alexander.
The Jaguars have a cornerback in Tyson Campbell who has No. 1 cornerback talent but who has missed 11 games over the last two seasons. Campbell has battled injuries since his stellar 2022 season, and adding Alexander to the secondary would give the Jaguars two shutdown cornerbacks who may not be able to be relied on for a full 17 games.
Alexander is a good player who has had some bad luck, but the Jaguars have enough options to find better alternatives toward fixing their secondary.
