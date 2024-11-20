Should Jaguars Pursue 49ers' Star Defender In NFL Free Agency?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in horrendous shape. They are 2-9 on the season, and they just surrendered 645 yards in a 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.
The Lions are really good, but giving up that much yardage and that many points is thoroughly embarrassing regardless of your opponent.
It's clear that the Jaguars need to make some significant changes, and those changes go beyond the coaching staff.
Jacksonville needs new players. It must add some pieces on both sides of the ball, but it's pretty clear that defense is the Jaguars' biggest area of weakness at the moment.
More specifically, Jacksonville has a major issue in its secondary, as opposing quarterbacks are posting a 111.6 passer rating against the Jaguars.
That is hideous, and it demonstrates that Jacksonville must address its defensive backfield in free agency.
Luckily for the Jaguars, there should be some terrific defensive backs available in March, and one of the best of all will be San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward.
Tyson Campbell is pretty solid for Jacksonville, but outside of him, the Jaguars don't have a whole lot else at the position.
Enter Ward, who has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in football and may very well have priced himself out of the 49ers' range.
Ward has spent the last three seasons in San Francisco, and last year, he racked up 72 tackles, five interceptions, 23 passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
The 28-year-old has developed into a lockdown corner, and he is exactly what the Jaguars need.
Jacksonville is projected to have a fair amount of cap space heading into the offseason, and while Ward will eat up a considerable amount, he is worth it.
The Jaguars need to do something here. They can't afford to strike out in free agency, especially when it comes to fixing their most obvious problems.
Ward would not repair Jacksonville's dreadful defense on his own, but he would go a long way in helping, and a cornerback duo of Ward and Campbell would actually be pretty impressive.
We'll see if the Jaguars opt to pursue Ward in a few months.
