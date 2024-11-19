Insider Urges Jaguars To Make Massive Changes
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a complete mess. They lost to the Detroit Lions by a score of 52-6 on Sunday, surrendering 645 total yards in the process.
Sure, Trevor Lawrence didn't play, and Mac Jones is certainly quite the experience, but it didn't matter who was under center for the Jaguars in Week 11. They weren't beating the Lions, and their issues go far beyond Lawrence's shoulder injury.
Jacksonville is now just 2-9 on the season and is in contention for the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft. But even landing Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter wouldn't be enough to save the Jaguars at this point.
Major changes need to be made, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is urging the club to make sweeping decisions this coming offseason.
That goes beyond just firing head coach Doug Pederson.
"Clearly, it’s time for a change. But that can’t just be Pederson," Breer wrote. "There were rumblings leading up to Sunday that GM Trent Baalke—who’s proven to be a survivor now with two teams—might not necessarily be resigned to the safe fate as the coach he helped hire in 2022. And if that’s the case, then much bigger questions should be asked of the folks who run that team."
Of course, there has been recent speculation that Jacksonville could be eyeing Bill Belichick as its next head coach, but even then, you would figure more organizational changes would have to occur.
Things weren't supposed to go this way for the Jaguars.
Jacksonville won the AFC South in 2022 and began last season with a record of 8-3, resembling a legitimate contender. Since then, however, the Jaguars have gone just 3-14 and may very well be the worst team in the NFL this year.
While Breer notes that Jacksonville's roster "isn't a total disaster," it's clear that the team needs to add some more pieces. That is especially the case on the defensive side of the ball, where the Jaguars rank last in the league.
Jacksonville is surrendering 413.7 yards per game in 2024, and while the Lions loss may have skewed that number somewhat, the Jaguars were at the bottom before playing Detroit, too.
We'll see what changes Jacksonville decides to make soon.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE