Should Jaguars RB Position Be Platooned in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars rushing offense was near the bottom of the National Football League in 2024, as the team averaged 101.7 rushing yards per game. The role was mainly split between running backs Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, but should that trend continue in the 2025-26 season for Jacksonville?
Between Bigsby and Etienne, the tandem put up 1,324 rushing yards of the Jaguars 1,729 rushing yards total. The two also combined for nine rushing touchdowns, seven of which went to Bigsby. The two also played just about the same number of games, as Etienne played in one less game than Bigsby did.
There were flashes where this combination was working for Jacksonville, especially when the Jaguars had a tough time getting the offense going. That being said, trends across the NFL have seen two prime players taking over the running back positions, but for the Jaguars, it hasn't seemed to work out in their favor quite yet.
The Detroit Lions are a good example of utilizing two main running backs, as the position is split between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The Lions also ranked sixth overall in average rushing yards per game last season with two running backs, a large gap between Jacksonville and Detroit.
Etienne has shown in the past that he is capable of moving the ball on his own for more than 1,000 yards on the season, but took a step back in 2024. Totaling 558 rushing yards and only two rushing touchdowns, Etienne looked like he took two steps back rather than another step forward.
Bigsby on the other hand took a step forward in his sophomore season in the pros. Jumping from 132 rushing yards in 2023 to 766 rushing yards in 2024, while scoring the third most points on the team could elevate Bigsby to being handed the full time role in 2025.
Bigsby is also four years younger than Etienne, making a case that the running back job seems more open than some would think. It would not be shocking to see the Jaguars begin their season utilizing the two in the role until one steps forward, or one unfortunately misses games with some type of complication.
