REPORT: Jaguars Could Pursue Major Offseason Trade of Etienne
Going into the 2024 NFL season, it was looking like Travis Etienne Jr. was the sure-fire No. 1 running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After, Etienne had rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two healthy NFL campaigns, and he is just 25 years old.
But things have certainly changed for Etienne this year.
The former first-round pick seems to have lost his job to breakout running back Tank Bigsby, as evidenced by the fact that Etienne logged just four carries compared to 18 for Bigsby during the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Bigsby has registered 602 yards and five touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry in 2024. Meanwhile, Etienne has totaled 391 yards and two scores, logging a meager 3.9 yards per attempt.
So, could Etienne's days in Jacksonville be numbered?
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team thinks so and adds that the Jaguars will probably try to trade the halfback during the offseason.
"Etienne has not had a game with more than 13 carries all season, and he’s totaled more than 60 yards from scrimmage just once," Mosher wrote. "He is set to play under the fifth-year option in 2025, but you would have to assume the Jaguars will try to trade him this offseason. He’s not worth that salary, and it’s clear that Bigsby is the better player right now. Etienne’s stock has cratered to an all-time low after Week 14."
There was even speculation that Jacksonville could attempt to move Etienne back at the trade deadline, but the Jaguars opted to hold on to him.
Of course, the question is, how much value could Etienne even fetch in a trade at this point?
It's hard to imagine any team giving up anything of significant worth for the Clemson product after the year he's had, but Jacksonville may be better off just taking whatever it can get for him regardless.
Etienne has just one year remaining on his deal, and it seems incredibly unlikely that the Jaguars will re-sign him in free agency in 2026.
That makes him a prime trade candidate heading into March.
