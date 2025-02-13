Who Are the Jaguars' Unrestricted Free Agents?
With the 2025 NFL offseason finally here, it is time to turn our focus to free agency.
The question of the day: which of the Jaguars free agents will be leaving the franchise and which will return?
Yesterday we went over the list of the Jaguars' restricted free agents. Now, we take a look at the Jaguars' unrestricted free agents who are free to sign with a new team next month.
OL Brandon Scherff
One of the toughest and most reliable players on the roster, Brandon Scherff is set to become a free agent for just the second time in his career next month as long as he doesn't retire. It does not appear that a reunion is likely since it was even a mild surprise that he returned to the team last season.
S Andre Cisco
The talk inside the building last summer was the Jaguars wanted to see more from Andre Cisco before offering him a contract extension. He ended up having the worst year of his three-year career as a starter, but he is far from the only defender who struggled. This suggests it likely had more to do with coaching than Cisco himself, though it is still expected he signs elsewhere.
QB Mac Jones
The Jaguars traded a sixth-round pick for a one-year rental of Jones if he doesn't re-sign. With the general manager and head coach who brought him to Jacksonville both fired this offseason, it seems like it is more likely the former New England Patriots first-round pick is a backup elsewhere next season.
TE Luke Farrell
The player who for my money is the most underrated player on this list, Luke Farrell has worn a lot of hats for the Jaguars over the years. He is a solid blocker and a better receiver than many believe. I am of the belief that it would actually make sense for the Jaguars to re-sign him, but it remains to be seen if they agree.
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
A veteran piece of the Jaguars' defensive line rotation over the last few seasons, the Jaguars should be set to give more snaps to Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson next season after they went through their rookie year giving up snaps to Ledbetter.
RB D'Ernest Johnson
D'Ernest Johnson has been a reliable No. 3 running back for the Jaguars and has even seen his role expand past that at times. Still, it feels like the Jaguars will add to the running back room this offseason with new blood instead of retaining a veteran.
OL Blake Hance
A reserve lineman who stepped up and made a start for the Jaguars' last year, perhaps Blake Hance gets brought back as cheap depth. He would not be considered a potential solution to the right guard spot, however.
TE Josiah Deguara
The Jaguars' No. 4 tight end last season, Josiah Deguara was never a huge part of any game plans. He is a versatile player who can contribute on both offense and special teams if he is ever called upon, however.
QB C.J. Beathard
The Jaguars' former No. 2 quarterback, C.J. Beathard spent some time with the Miami Dolphins after an injury before the season began. He would have been beat out by Mac Jones if he was healthy last season, so it makes sense if the two sides look for different scenery with Liam Coen now at the helm for the Jaguars.
LB Caleb Johnson
One of the Jaguars best special teams players over the last three years, linebacker Caleb Johnson has been a key piece of special teams coordinator Heath Farwell's units. It would be surprising if he wasn't brought back for that reason alone.
