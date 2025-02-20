Targeting Ole Miss WR Tre Harris Could Be the Key for Jaguars to Win AFC South
Tre Harris may not be a true WR1 yet but he's no WR2. A stud waiting to turn into an NFL star, Harris was electric at Ole Miss, shredding defenses left and right. The Jaguars could be saying goodbye to Christian Kirk in the near future and considering Liam Coen's love for two dominant pass-catching threats, Harris is the key to the AFC South and a potential MVP for Trevor Lawrence.
Harris was recently named by Pro Football Focus as one of the top 101 players in all of college football. In a list created by Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman, and Mitch Kaiser, Harris was ranked as the 69th-best player in the country, a mark that could have been better had he not suffered an injury.
"Harris was on his way to putting up a record-breaking season statistically before getting hurt againstLSU. He had 1,030 yards in eight games for the Rebels on 60 receptions." Wrote PFF's Chadwick, Wasserman, and Kaiser. "Having only played in one game post-injury, Harris still finished with the fourth-highest PFF grade among all receivers at 89.8. His 5.15 yards per route run is the most ever in the PFF College era."
The Jaguars have a player on the verge of being a top-five wide receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. As a rookie, Thomas put up 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. This was with Trevor Lawrence suffering a season-ending injury and months of outside noise calling for the firing of Doug Pederson.
Drafting Harris gives Lawrence two YAC monsters that flank either side of him or they could be lined up on the same side to create a massive problem for defensive secondaries.
If the Jaguars can sure up their offensive line, the team could be on the verge of an MVP season by Trevor Lawrence. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who both missed multiple games in the 2024 season, Coen's offense helped Baker Mayfield have a career year.
If Coen can emulate that same scheme and its successes for Jacksonville, Duval County may be hosting a playoff game for the second time in four seasons.
