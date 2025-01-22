The Jacksonville Jaguars Can Be the Next Head Coaching Position Filled
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have the season that they envisioned. The season was a total disappointment from top to bottom. With major injuries playing a key role during the season, the Jaguars were not able to outcome that and more.
The Jaguars are now searching for their next head coach and are looking for the right candidate to turn things around in Jacksonville. Owner Shad Khan will take his time in before selecting a new coach. They want to make sure they do all their homework and find the right fit.
With more candidates being available to interview in person, the Jaguars can have a new head coach sooner rather than later. The Jaguars are looking to find the next man up and have some stability in the franchise. General manager Trent Baalke is still a mystery, but the Jaguars will still find a way to get a new coach in Jacksonville.
"Obviously, Jacksonville can make a move, Liam Coen [Bucs offensive coordinator] is certainly a name to watch there," said CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. "And I would not rule out Aaron Glenn as necesary with the Jacksonville Jaguars either. But those are sort of the three teams."
Coen is a good offensive mind and is creative on the offensive side of the ball. Something that the Jaguars offense did not have last season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence can benefit from a playingcaller like Coen.
“I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well," said Jaguars owner Shad Khan. "We want him to win. Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball. Football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you’d better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game. So, being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field.”
All signs are pointing to the Jaguars getting Coen to become the next head coach in Jacksonville. If this ends up happening the offense for the Jaguars will be one to watch next season. It will put them in place to have a breakout season.
