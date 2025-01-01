The Jaguars Continue to Fight Until the Very End
The Jacksonville Jaguars' postseason hopes died when they started the season 1-4 and then lost the majority of their remaining games. They have had a four-game losing streak and a five-game losing streak.
They have yet to find a way to win consecutive games this season but they did beat the Tennessee Titans for the second time this season and the second time in just a few weeks, which is an extremely difficult task to do when facing divisional foes.
Still, the Jaguars pulled off their second win in their last four games. Head coach Doug Pederson credited his team for continuing to play hard, even without having much to play for.
"Found a way to win," Pederson said following the game. "Proud of the guys. So happy for them. Coaching staff, the way these guys hang together, they stick together, there is no quit. They keep fighting. I keep telling them, you never know when the play is coming your way. When it does, just make it. You saw at he end there. Antonio Johnson made the play and you win the game. So, a lot of good efforts in this game. Defense created a takeaway; offense was effective and good in the red zone today. Just a good team win."
Jaguars' veteran defender Josh Hines-Allen echoed the same sentiment after the team's impressive performance over Tennessee.
“I mean, I hope not,” Hines-Allen said. “You go out there to play, to win every game. Obviously, I feel like we had the lead all game, so that gives us a little bit more boost, a little bit more confidence. If we do what we do defensively... I feel like we could’ve done a better job of stopping the run. I think they had a lot of leaky yardage after contact. So, we can just hone in on those. Obviously, next week, it’s a good offense, the running game has been picking up over there, but a good back. So, our challenge is to steal the table. If the offense keeps putting up points on the board, and we play with a lead, and we can make a little run—I guess a 2-0 run.”
