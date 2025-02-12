Are the Jaguars Set to Address Their Most Significant Need?
Many things have to go wrong for a team to go 4-13, but that is precisely the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had an odd amount of things not go their way this season. The Jaguars ranged from unlucky to simply being a bad team on any given Sunday, as each week seemed to bring about another painful loss for the Jaguars.
As the Jaguars' losses piled up this season, it became more and more evident that the Jaguars' problems had to do with coaching but had much more to do with the players on the field. Of the Jaguars' 13 losses this season, 10 were by one score or less, proving Pederson and his coaching staff had quality game plans, but the execution may have been up.
Although close losses are complex and can sometimes be worse than a blowout loss, the fact that a Jaguars team with one of the worst rosters in the league was able to come so close to winning means their woes likely had much more to do with the players on the field than the coaches calling the plays.
Still, part of being a head coach is shouldering blame that may not always be your fault, as Pederson could undoubtedly attest to. The Jaguars' decision to fire Pederson and eventually hire former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their new head coach should help them improve in many areas. However, one position group needs more attention than others.
Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team noted that the Jaguars have plenty of positions that need to be addressed this offseason, but none are more critical than the cornerback position. After veteran cornerback Tyson Campbell missed the most games he has missed in any season in his career, the Jaguars must solidify what might be the weakest position group on their team.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars need to completely rehaul the back seven of their defense this offseason," Mosher said. "They’ve made heavy investments in the defensive line, but the cornerback room is one of the worst in the league. The hope is that Tyson Campbell can get healthy, but they need to add multiple starters to the unit."
